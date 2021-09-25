×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Sergio Garcia chip in for birdie at the Ryder Cup

Sep 26, 2021

In his Foursomes match on Day 2 of the 2020 Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole to give he and Jon Rahm to all square against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.