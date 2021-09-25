Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm's interview after their Saturday Four-Ball win at Ryder Cup

|
Sep 26, 2021
Following their 2&1 win in their Saturday Four-Balls match at the 2020 Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia talks about how fun it was to watch Jon Rahm to play on Saturday and about the tall task the team Europe has ahead of them if they are to come back and win on Sunday. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.