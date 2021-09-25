×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Paul Casey holes out for eagle at the Ryder Cup

Sep 26, 2021

In his Foursomes match on Day 2 of the 2020 Ryder Cup, Paul Casey holes out from 105 yards to make eagle at the par-4 14th hole, getting he and Tyrrell Hatton to 1-Down against Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.