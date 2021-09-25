Dustin Johnson chips in for birdie at the Ryder Cup

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Sep 26, 2021
In his Foursomes match on Day 2 of the 2020 Ryder Cup, Dustin Johnson chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole to give he and Collin Morikawa a 3-Up lead over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.