×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa's interview after their Saturday Foursome win at Ryder Cup

Sep 26, 2021

Following their 2&1 win in their Saturday Foursomes match at the 2020 Ryder Cup, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa talk about the tough conditions and how they played to secure a point for the Untied State. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.