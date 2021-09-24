Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay interview after Day 1 of Ryder Cup

|
Sep 25, 2021
Following their 5-and-3 win in morning Foursomes on Day 1 at the 2020 Ryder Cup, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay discuss their chemistry as a pairing and how it helped when facing an experienced Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.