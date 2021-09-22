×
Jordan Spieth reflects on best shots from 2020-21 season

Sep 22, 2021

The 2020-21 PGA TOUR season has been a year to remember for Jordan Spieth, recording 9 top-10 finishes and his first win in 1,351 days. Check out Spieth reflect on some of his best shots of the season and provide commentary on what his thought process was like on each shot.