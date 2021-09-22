×
Birdies Fore Love Update: Fortinet Championship

Sep 22, 2021

During the first 9 events of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM will donate close to $1 million through the Birdies Fore Love program. With 26 birdies or better at the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa earned the RSM Birdies Fore Love payout of $50,000.