Rory McIlroy on the significance of the Ryder Cup

Sep 21, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy talks about the number system Team Europe used to put into perspective how special it is to play in the Ryder Cup. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.