Phil Mickelson's double drivers set up unlikely birdie at Fortinet Championship

Sep 18, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Phil Mickelson hits a poor tee shot, then escapes the trees with a driver off the deck back into play. He'd find the green with his third, then curl in a 20-footer to birdie the par-5 16th hole.