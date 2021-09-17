Phil driver from the woods, Kuchar’s near ace, Higgs calls it

|
Sep 18, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Fortinet Championship, where Phil Mickelson pulled driver for his second shot at 16 from the woods and pulled off birdie, Matt Kuchar got robbed of an ace and Harry Higgs called his ball drop into the bottom of the cup in Napa.