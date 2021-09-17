×
Maverick McNealy interview after Round 2 at Fortinet

Sep 18, 2021

Following his second-round 64 at the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy discusses shooting the round of the tournament, an up-and-down round and confidence in his game heading into the weekend with a two-shot lead.