Nick Hardy reads letters he wrote to his father in 4th grade

Sep 16, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Nick Hardy reads letters that he wrote to his father when he was in 4th grade, as he dreamt of becoming a PGA TOUR player. Years later, Hardy has arrived and will make his debut as PGA TOUR professional.