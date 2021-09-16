Ben Kohles and caddie J.J. make their return to the PGA TOUR

|
Sep 16, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Ben Kohles and his caddie Hylton “J.J.” James play a practice round at Silverdo Resort while reminiscing on their up-and-down journey back to the PGA TOUR. In 2019, James’ path back to the PGA TOUR seemed in doubt, as a scare at Blue Hills Country Club during tournament play caused him to drop out of the tournament and have open-heart surgery. Miraculously just three months later, J.J. was able to recover and reunite with Kohles and the two have battled their way back on the PGA TOUR.