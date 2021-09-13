Will Zalatoris surprised with Rookie of the Year award

|
Sep 13, 2021
Following a season in which Zalatoris recorded eight top-10 finishes and made 21 cuts in 25 starts, the 25-year-old is surprised with the news he is the recipient of the Arnold Palmer Award for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year for the 2020-21 season at Shadybrook Estate and Winery in Napa, California.