Will Zalatoris surprised with Rookie of the Year award

Sep 13, 2021

Following a season in which Zalatoris recorded eight top-10 finishes and made 21 cuts in 25 starts, the 25-year-old is surprised with the news he is the recipient of the Arnold Palmer Award for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year for the 2020-21 season at Shadybrook Estate and Winery in Napa, California.