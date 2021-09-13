×
Will Zalatoris meets with media to discuss Rookie of the Year announcement

Sep 13, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Will Zalatoris meets with the media to discuss the honor of being named the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, as voted by the TOUR’s membership for the 2020-21 season. Zalatoris will receive the Arnold Palmer Award for winning.