Will Zalatoris' best shots from the 2020-21 season

Sep 13, 2021

Will Zalatoris has had an incredible season, recording 8 top-10 finishes including a T6 at the U.S. Open (2020) and a solo second finish at the Masters Tournament. Check out the best shots of the season from the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, excluding majors.