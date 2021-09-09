Patrick Cantlay | Never Give Up

|
Sep 09, 2021
Despite all his recent accomplishments with four victories in the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season, including winning the FedExCup, Patrick Cantlay’s road to success has been far from an easy journey. In 2013, after a promising beginning to his professional career, Cantlay began experiencing back issues that forced him to miss time the next few years. In the middle of this, his caddie and best friend Chris Roth was tragically killed by a drunk driver. Cantlay shares his story and explains how he’s been able to overcome so much adversity to reach the peak of his sport.