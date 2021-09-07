×
Revisiting Rory McIlroy’s golf ball landing in fan’s pocket at TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2021

In the second round of the 2014 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy’s tee shot goes left into the trees and somehow lands in the pocket of a spectator on the par-4 14th hole. Seven years later, PGA TOUR senior tournament referee Robby Ware talks about the situation and gives an explanation into the official ruling.