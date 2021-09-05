×
Sungjae Im sinks record-breaking birdie putt at TOUR Championship

Sep 05, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im sinks a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole. The birdie was Im's 494th of the season, giving Im the most birdies in one season on the PG ATOUR since 1980.