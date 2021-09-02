×
Rory McIlroy's nearly holes out from the trees to set up birdie at TOUR Championship

Sep 02, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy punches his 166-yard approach from the trees over a greenside bunker and stops his ball right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 4th hole.