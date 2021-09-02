×

McIlroy & Hovland amazing shots from the trees, English’s ace, Garcia calls it

Sep 03, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the TOUR Championship, where Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland both had amazing saves from the tree with Hovland holing out for eagle, Harris English had a historic ace and Sergio Garcia called his own hole out at East Lake.