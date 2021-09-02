McIlroy & Hovland amazing shots from the trees, English’s ace, Garcia calls it

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Leaderboard menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Sep 03, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the TOUR Championship, where Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland both had amazing saves from the tree with Hovland holing out for eagle, Harris English had a historic ace and Sergio Garcia called his own hole out at East Lake.