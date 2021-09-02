×
First Tee students hit HOPE ceremonial first tee shot at TOUR Championship

Sep 02, 2021

Prior to the 2021 TOUR Championship, First Tee of Metro Atlanta students Marcus Leonard and Tatum Thompson are surprised by Stewart Cink, who tells them they'll hit the HOPE ceremonial first tee shot. Check out the surprise, as well as their drives on the first hole at East Lake Golf Club.