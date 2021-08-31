Ernie Els and the impact of the Payne Stewart Award

|
Aug 31, 2021
Ernie Els shares how his son, Ben, inspired Els for Autism and The Els Center of Excellence, and how he and his wife, Liezl, have made it their mission to impact the autism community with the help of charitable dollars from the Payne Stewart Award.