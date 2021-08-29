×
Patrick Cantlay’s winning putt is the Shot of the Day

Aug 30, 2021

On the sixth playoff hole of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay drains a 17-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole, securing the win for his fifth victory of his PGA TOUR career and first FedExCup playoff win.