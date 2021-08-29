×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Cantlay sinks 17-footer for winning birdie at the BMW Championship

Aug 29, 2021

On the sixth playoff hole of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay drains a 17-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole, securing the win for his fifth victory of his PGA TOUR career.