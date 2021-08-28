×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

DeChambeau and Cantlay’s battle royale, Rory’s wedge from the wrong tee box

Aug 29, 2021

The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the BMW Championship, where Bryson DeChambeau was up four strokes at one point, before a 5-shot swing in two holes brought Patrick Cantlay into the mix and Rory McIlroy birdied the fifth, despite hitting his drive on the wrong tee box.