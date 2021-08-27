Jon Rahm’s Friday highlights from BMW Championship

|
Aug 28, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm went 7-under through 15 holes, and at 15-under for the tournament, trails the lead by one shot. Play was suspended on Friday due to darkness and Rahm will continue his round on Saturday.