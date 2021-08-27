×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jon Rahm’s Friday highlights from BMW Championship

Aug 28, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm went 7-under through 15 holes, and at 15-under for the tournament, trails the lead by one shot. Play was suspended on Friday due to darkness and Rahm will continue his round on Saturday.