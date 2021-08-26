McIlroy’s eagle for the lead, Finau’s McDonald’s order, Phil come ready to ball

|
Aug 27, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the BMW Championship, where Rory McIlroy tied the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns thanks to a gorgeous 3-wood to setup eagle at the 16th, Tony Finau is fueled by his win and 3 a.m. celebration meal and Phil Mickelson says he is ready to ball coming into the week as No. 70 on the bubble in the FedExCup Standings.