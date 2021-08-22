×
Epic shots and heartbreaking losses | Kisner’s playoff history

Aug 22, 2021

4-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner has an interesting history with playoffs throughout his career on the PGA TOUR. Check out the highs and lows of Kevin Kisner's playoff career before he broke through for his first victory in a playoff at the 2021 Wyndham Championship.