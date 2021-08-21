×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Cam Smith’s historical 60, Course record chasers and Rahm’s rollercoaster

Aug 22, 2021

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, where Cam Smith claims the new course record at Liberty National, three players shoot 62 tying the previous course mark and Jon Rahm rides a back nine rollercoaster to now share lead.