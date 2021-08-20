×
Jordan Spieth holes twice for back-to-back eagles at THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 20, 2021

In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth carded back-to-back eagles, first holing out from 82 yards at the par-4 5th hole, before chipping in from the bank of a water hazard at the par-5 6th hole.