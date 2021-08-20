×
Hideki Matsuyama’s free drop after drive lands in fan’s shirt

Aug 20, 2021

In the second round of the THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Hideki Matsuyama hits a drive on the par-4 10th hole that winds up in a fan’s shirt. Matsuyama would then take a drop without penalty and proceed to play the hole.