Collin Morikawa arrives at golf course wearing a suit

Aug 20, 2021

Prior to the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Collin Morikawa rides the ferry and arrives at Liberty National Golf Club wearing a suit. Morikawa also talks about having fun with his outfit and wanting to replicate other athletes that dress up before events.