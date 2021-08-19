×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rahm, JT share lead, DJ’s cracked driver & Higgs birdie bombs

Aug 20, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of THE NORTHERN TRUST, where Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas battled it out for the Liberty National course record, Dustin Johnson was -2 on the par 5’s despite playing with two 3-woods after he cracked his driver and Harry Higgs made two 80-footers to move inside the top 70.