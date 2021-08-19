×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener prepare for THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 19, 2021

Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, J.T. Poston and his caddie, Aaron Flener, played a practice round at Liberty National Golf Club while talking about their friendship, the significance behind Flener's socks from Tall Order and what their goals are heading into the FedExCup Playoffs.