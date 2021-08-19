×
Harry Higgs jars two putts from over 75 feet at THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 19, 2021

In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Kisner sinks two birdie putts from beyond 75 feet, first draining a 78-footer from the fringe at the par-4 7th hole, before rolling in an 80-footer from off the green at the par-4 9th hole.