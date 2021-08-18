×
The year of the comeback | 2020-21 PGA TOUR season

Aug 18, 2021

The 2020-21 PGA TOUR regular season featured 13 players returning to the winner’s circle after facing a winless drought of three years or longer. Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Hudson Swafford talk about how difficult it is to win on the PGA TOUR and why their victories give them confidence moving forward.