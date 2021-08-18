×
2020-21 PGA TOUR season recap

Aug 18, 2021

With six major championships and over 50 events, the 2020-21 PGA TOUR “super season” has been a year to remember. Check out this sizzle reel of some of the best moments of the season, including Jordan Spieth returning to the winners circle, Justin Thomas winning THE PLAYERS Championship and Collin Morikawa breaking through for his second major win at The Open Championship.