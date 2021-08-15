×
Stewart Cink surprises this year’s HOPE Tee Shot honorees

Aug 15, 2021

Eight-time PGA TOUR winner, Stewart Cink, surprised this year’s HOPE Tee Shot honorees, Tatum Thompson and Marcus Leonard, with the news they’ll be hitting the ceremonial shot on the first tee just minutes before the first pairing tees off in the TOUR Championship.