Simpson’s Sedgefield streak, Fowler misses playoffs, Henley’s hot putter

Aug 14, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Wyndham Championship, where Webb Simpson’s four-year top 3 streak looks to continue, Rickie Fowler missed the cut and the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time and Russell Henley continues to lead with his hot putter.