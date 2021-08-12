Adam Scott moves up the standings, Fowler stays the same

|
Aug 13, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, where Adam Scott entered the week just inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings and improved his position with a solid opening round, while Rickie Fowler still remains outside looking in at Sedgefield Country Club.