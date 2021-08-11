×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Niall Horan and Harry Kane congratulate Justin Rose on Payne Stewart Award

Aug 11, 2021

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan and soccer star Harry Kane of the Tottenham Hotspurs send messages to Justin Rose, the 2021 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. The award is presented annually to a player who best exemplifies character, sportsmanship and a dedication to charitable giving.