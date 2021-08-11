Justin Rose honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award

|
Aug 11, 2021
On a call with the late Payne Stewart’s son Aaron and wife Tracey, Justin Rose learns he is the 2021 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. The award is presented annually to a player who best exemplifies character, sportsmanship and a dedication to charitable giving.