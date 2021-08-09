Andrew Putnam scuba dives and helps ‘Clean Up the Lake’

|
Aug 09, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Barracuda Championship, Andrew Putnam met up and went scuba diving with "Clean Up the Lake," an organization that is dedicated to cleaning trash underwater throughout the entire 72-mile circumference of Lake Tahoe. Putnam talks about the importance of protecting the environment and explains why this cause is so meaningful to him personally.