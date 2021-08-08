×
Adam Schenk curls in birdie putt on No. 11 at Barracuda

Aug 08, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Barracuda Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole. In the final round of the 2021 Barracuda Championship, Adam Schenk holes a birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole to earn 2 points. The Modified Stableford system being used this week allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the goal of achieving the highest overall score. CLICK HERE for more information on the Modified Stableford system.