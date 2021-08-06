×
Smith’s one-putt streak, DJ’s leaderboard jump & Woodland’s eagle hole-out

Aug 07, 2021

In the Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps the World Golf Championships- FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where Cameron Smith tied the TOUR record for putts in a round, Dustin Johnson moved up 23 spots on the leaderboard and Gary Woodland holed out for eagle at the Barracuda Championship in Reno.