Rory McIlroy on how he learned from missed 1-footer

Aug 06, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy reflects on missing a putt that cost him the tournament at the 2008 European Masters and explains how he was able to learn from the event. McIlroy also gives advice to Justin Warren, a golfer who went viral after missing a costly short putt in the Monday Qualifier at the Barracuda Championship.