Harris English maintains his hot start to lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Aug 06, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English leads the field at 13-under with Cameron Smith, Ian Poulter, and more chasing him into the weekend.