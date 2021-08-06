×
Bryson DeChambeau receives ruling, avoids going OB by inches at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Aug 06, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau receives a ruling on his golf ball at the par-4 6th hole from PGA TOUR rules official Ken Tackett. After hitting his tee shot wayward right, the ball came to rest next to an out-of-bounds fence line, but was deemed to still be in play, as a sliver of the golf ball still remained in bounds. DeChambeau was able to take a drop and went on to make a bogey on the hole.